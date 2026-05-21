OpenAI prepares IPO as AI boom reshapes San Francisco's economy

The Brief OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is reportedly preparing to file initial IPO paperwork, with a valuation that could reach $1 trillion. The AI IPO wave is already being felt in San Francisco's real estate market, with luxury home sales of $10 million or more up 60% year over year. Rival AI firm Anthropic and Elon Musk's SpaceX are also eyeing IPOs in the coming months, setting up a high-stakes race to go public.



OpenAI, the San Francisco-based company behind the popular ChatGPT chatbot, is preparing to go public, according to The Wall Street Journal, which reported that the company could file initial IPO paperwork this week.

High-profile public offerings

If completed, the offering would launch a wave of high-profile initial public offerings from artificial intelligence companies and mark a major milestone for the industry.

By the numbers:

ChatGPT currently has more than 900 million weekly active users and more than 50 million consumer subscribers. OpenAI was last valued at more than $850 billion and could cross the $1 trillion mark ahead of its public listing.

San Francisco is also home to Anthropic, OpenAI's chief rival. Founded by former OpenAI researchers, Anthropic is also weighing a public offering this year, setting the stage for a competition over which AI company will be first to hit the public markets.

AI boom reshaping SF

Economists and real estate professionals say the AI economic boom is already reshaping San Francisco, reflected in a dramatic drop in commercial office vacancies and a surge in home and rental prices.

"I don't know what the right word is — amazing, wild, crazy — to describe the increase in $10 million and above sales. We're up like 60% year over year in terms of how many $10 million-and-above properties have sold this year. That's quite an increase," said Max Armour, a luxury real estate broker.

Jeff Bellisario of the Bay Area Economic Institute said there is an entire pipeline of so-called unicorn companies — startups valued at more than $1 billion — that are not yet widely known but are expected to enter the public markets within the next two to three years, potentially becoming the next generation of household tech names.

Big picture view:

OpenAI's IPO news comes just one week after a judge and jury in Oakland dismissed a lawsuit filed against the company by Elon Musk. Musk's own rocket and satellite company, SpaceX, is also planning to go public in the coming weeks, potentially timing its listing around the same period as OpenAI's.

Real estate broker Armour emphasized that the sense of urgency among buyers extends well beyond those who work in AI. All types of homebuyers, he said, are looking to purchase now — before the IPOs close and a flood of new wealth enters the market.