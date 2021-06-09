Ordinance to restrict Oakland's militarized police equipment moves forward

Oakland's Public Safety Committee on Tuesday unanimously passed a proposed ordinance to place restrictions on militarized police equipment.



The ordinance would require the police department to submit detailed reports on military-style equipment that it plans to buy, to the citizen-led Oakland Police Commission for review.

Coalition organizers and Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan, who is the primary sponsor, expressed the urgent need for the stricter set of rule.

The Oakland City council will consider the plan at its June 15 meeting.

