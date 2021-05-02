Oregon lawmaker charged for breach of Oregon State Capitol

Prosecutors have levelled two criminal charges against a Republican member of the Oregon House of Representatives who let far-right rioters into the state Capitol in December.

Rep. Mike Nearman was charged with official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree.

Oregon State Police struggled to force the rioters back out of the Capitol, which was closed to the public, on Dec. 21 as lawmakers met in emergency session to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Marion County Deputy District Attorney told Nearman's attorney that his client must appear in court on May 11 or face arrest.