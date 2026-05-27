Original Joe's in San Jose: 'Not on the market, here to stay'

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The Brief An iconic downtown San Jose staple, Original Joe’s is celebrating its 70th anniversary this week. The restaurant has evolved into a multi-generational family legacy, currently owned and operated by the founder’s grandsons, Brad and Matt Rocca, alongside Brad’s wife, Michelle. Despite a recent local newspaper report suggesting the business was up for sale, Michelle Rocca stated unequivocally that the restaurant is not closing.



An iconic downtown San Jose restaurant is celebrating its 70th anniversary this week.

Original Joe’s, a staple of downtown San Jose since 1956, reached their milestone while continuing to serve generations of families—some of whom chose the restaurant to celebrate their own historic milestones.

Celebrating milestones

Among the patrons celebrating this week were San Jose residents Nancy and Peter Dusza, who marked the 60th anniversary of their first date, before Peter's senior prom.

"Here it is. This was my original corsage 60 years ago," Nancy Dusza said, displaying a preserved piece of the flower arrangement she has kept in her diary since that night. Reading from her diary entry about Peter from 1964, she joked, "He is 18 years old, 5-foot-7, black hair, blue eyes. Notice he doesn't have black hair anymore."

Nancy Dusza recalled ordering a hamburger, a potato and a glass of milk on that first date, though she opted for an apple martini to celebrate the 60-year milestone. She attributed the secret to a long marriage to good food, laughter and the ability to "work it out."

Customers – the backbone of the business

Co-owner Michelle Rocca emphasized that customers like the Duszas are the true backbone of the business.

"They are the stars of the show," Rocca said. "They have made Original Joe's what it is. They continue to support us all these years."

The restaurant was founded by Louis Rocca in 1956. While the founder once owned a second location in San Francisco, Louis sold it, leaving the San Jose establishment as a family legacy. Today, it is owned and operated by Louis'’ grandsons, Brad and Matt Rocca, alongside Brad's wife, Michelle.

The sense of family extends to the staff, including server Frank Doetsch, who has worked at the restaurant for 43 years.

"It means everything. It's a part of our lives," Doetsch said. "I just hope they go another 20 years."

70-year legacy

The 70th-anniversary celebration comes on the heels of a local newspaper report suggesting that the owners were looking to sell the business. Michelle Rocca strongly denied the report and set the record straight.

"I want to be clear of what was posted and out for the world to see," Rocca said. "We are not closing and we are not for sale. We are not on the market. We are here to stay."

Rocca noted that the restaurant has survived numerous challenges over seven decades, none greater than the COVID-19 pandemic. She recalled lines of cars wrapping around the block for takeout orders during the height of pandemic restrictions.

"Talk about overwhelming. People wanted to support us. It was truly amazing," Rocca said.

The Source Interviews with Original Joe's San Jose owners, employees and customers

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