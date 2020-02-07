Orinda standoff ends, 41-year-old Walnut Creek man arrested for rape

A police standoff involving several East Bay police agencies in Orinda came to an end around 5:15 p.m. Friday when the armed suspect peacefully surrendered.

Walnut Creek police responded to a home on the 200 block of Hall Drive in Orinda to interview 41-year-old David Martin Justice about a sexual assault that had occurred in Walnut Creek.

Police say when they arrived to the home in Orinda at about 2:10 p.m., Justice fled from the residence in a vehicle at high speeds. Walnut Creek officers attempted to pull Justice over but were unsuccessful.

Justice returned to the residence a while later, entering the home, then emerged from the rear of the home with a shutgun pointed to his head, according to Walnut Creek police.

In a press release sent out shortly after 7 p.m., Walnut Creek police announced Justice surrendered without incident.

"The Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) established communication with Justice and negotiated with Justice for approximately four hours. Justice peacefully surrendered at 6:02 p.m. and was taken into custody."

David Martin Justice, 41, of Walnut Creek.

He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on a warrent for multiple counts of rape. His bail is set at $5 million.

Police did not provide any additional information on the sexual crimes Justice may be associated with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gerstner at (925) 943-5878.