'Oscar Grant Day' considered in Oakland

Oakland city officials said Tuesday they are considering a day dedicated to the late Oscar Grant.

Grant's birthday, Feb. 27, would be ‘Oscar Grant Day’ to honor him and recognize the work and advocacy of his mother, Wanda Johnson.

On New Year's Day, 2009, the 24-year old was unarmed and fatally shot in the back by former BART police officer, Johannes Mehserle.

ALSO: Community calls for accountability and unity at Oscar Grant vigil at Fruitvale BART Station

Mehserle said he mistakenly grabbed his gun instead of his tazer. He was charged with murder and a jury eventually convicted him of involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to two years in prison, but served half the sentence when he was credited with good conduct in jail.

During a 2020 vigil unveiling a mural of Grant, Johnson said her son's legacy was one of love.

She has worked tirelessly over the years to honor her son and build trust between police and the communities they serve.

Advertisement

ALSO: Report describes BART police as 'seriously deficient' after Oscar Grant shooting