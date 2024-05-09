OUSD optimistic about non-police campus safety efforts

Oakland city leaders and school district officials are optimistic about new efforts to keep students safe.



Four years ago, the Oakland Unified School District disbanded its school police department and replaced it with de-escalation teams at seven schools.

Now, police are only used as a last resort on campus.

After the change, the school district reported a 10% reduction in suspensions for physical violence.

Supporters say this approach to campus safety makes the community more involved.

"What we are doing at OUSD is we're re-imagining what safety looks like as a community effort," OUSD Director for Student Support and Safety Misha Karigaca said at a meeting Wednesday night. "Our ultimate goal is not to have a need for law enforcement on our campuses."

He said that there are other city and community partnerships available, especially around the mental health areas and aspects, where school officials " don't always have to call law enforcement first."

The early success has some calling for the program to be expanded into all Oakland schools, including middle schools.

A comprehensive evaluation of the program from an independent analyst should be completed by August.