Outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Napa County causes one death

The outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Napa County that has sickened and hospitalized 12 people in the last month has now caused one death, health officials confirm.

Napa County's public health officer issued a statement on Tuesday. The health department is working with the California Department of Public Health, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and Napa County Environmental Health Branch of the Planning Building and Environmental Services Department to investigate these cases.

It is the first death from the disease in the county in several years. The first cases were reported July 11.

The investigation includes sampling for bacteria and remediation strategies where appropriate to prevent further transmission.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria called Legionella, which grows in warm water. It is not spread person-to-person but is transmitted via breathing in small droplets of water containing the bacteria.

Health officials said symptoms resemble other types of pneumonia and can include fever, chills, muscle aches, and cough. Most cases of Legionnaires’ disease can be traced to contamination of artificial water systems where conditions are favorable for Legionella growth, such as cooling towers or decorative fountains. People at higher risk for contracting the disease include those over the age of 50, cigarette smokers, and those with chronic lung disease or compromised immune systems.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of this individual, and our thoughts and condolences go out to the family. We share concern for all impacted by this outbreak," health officer Dr. Karen Relucio said.

Legionnaires' disease is treatable with antibiotics.