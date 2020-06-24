Outside Lands festival canceled for 2020, lineup for 2021 announced

article

Organizers of the annual Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Wednesday announced the 2020 version of the fest has been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but tickets for the 2021 festival will go on sale Thursday.

Organizers of what would have been the 13th Outside Lands Festival said they made the decision to cancel the 2020 event after discussions with local and state public health officials.

Next year's version of the festival will take place Aug. 6-8, 2021, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. The lineup for the 2021 fest has also been announced, with Tame Impala, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, The 1975, Young Thug, Tyler The Creator and The Strokes among the headliners.

People who already purchased Eager Beaver passes for 2020 will be able to use them for the 2021 festival, with exclusive contests offered for upgrades and giveaways. Those wishing to get a refund for 2020 have until July 24 to request it, organizers said.

More information about the festival, tickets and the full lineup can be found at https://www.sfoutsidelands.com.