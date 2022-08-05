Outside Lands kicks off amid coronavirus, monkeypox

The Outside Lands music festival kicks off Friday in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

The headliner on Friday is R&B singer Sza and on Saturday, East Bay natives Green Day will take the stage. Rapper Post Malone will close out the festival on Sunday.

More than 225,000 people are expected to enjoy the three-day festival this weekend.

Crews spent most of Thursday putting finishing touches on tents and stages.



Mayor London Breed said that she wants the festival to be fun, but also safe.

"This year you don't have to provide proof of vaccine," she said. "But let's be clear: Covid is still out there and so is monkeypox."

Expect a lot of traffic in the area near the park so officials recommend that you take public transportation.

