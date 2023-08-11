Outside Lands kicks off in San Francisco

A big weekend ahead in San Francisco as the Outside Lands musical festival kicks off on Friday.

Organizers are getting ready to welcome thousands of people to Golden Gate Park this weekend.

Crews were busy on Thursday setting up the stage, while vendors get ready for the crowds.

Organizers say they've sold 225,000 tickets.

This year, fans can expect new open air dance space, larger cocktail areas and more menu items.

City officials say the festival is a big moneymaker for San Francisco and it's expected to bring in $70 million and employ 5,000 people.

Featured artists scheduled to perform include rapper Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza and Megan Thee Stallion.

Drag icon Trixie Mattell has canceled her performance.

The show is sold out, but some people who can't go have been selling their tickets on social media.