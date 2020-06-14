Over 2,800 PG&E customers without power in Fremont, several stoplights out

article

Police in Fremont report that a power outage in that city is affecting multiple traffic stoplights along Mowry Avenue, Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont Boulevard and Blacow Road.

Intersections where traffic signals are out should be treated by drivers as four-way stops, police said.

PG&E says about 2,800 customers in an area centered on Fremont Boulevard and Mowry Avenue. The utility estimates service will be restored by approximately 9 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.