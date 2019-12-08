Over 3,000 PG&E customers without power in Santa Rosa

article

PG&E is working to restore power to approximately 3,000 customers, affecting an estimated 8,500 residents, on Santa Rosa's east side, including areas near Spring Lake Park and Trione-Annadel State Park.

The outage was reported about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, said PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi.

More than 4,000 customers were originally out, he said, but about 1,000 had been restored by 4:15 p.m. Nonetheless, the cause of the outage was still being investigated late Sunday afternoon, and there was no estimated time for restoring power to more customers.