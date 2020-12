article

A power outage in Mill Valley is impacting 4,084 PG&E customers, according to data on PG&E's outage map.

The incident was first reported shortly after 1 p.m., and prompted Mill Valley police to Tweet about the outage.

There's no word from PG&E on what caused the outage. PG&E has an assessment crew headed to the area.

PG&E expects to restore power around 4:15 p.m.