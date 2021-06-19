Over 50,000 PG&E customers without power in Alameda County

article

A massive electrical outage Saturday evening left nearly 51,000 PG&E customers without power in Alameda County.

According to the PG&E outage map, power was lost to the area at 6:54 p.m.

The bulk of these customers are in Union City, where 33,500 customers are without power.

An additional 17,362 Fremont customers are without power.

According to the outage map, PG&E anticipates having power restored by 9:45 p.m.

There's no word on what caused the outage. As of 8 p.m., the outage map says crews are still working to determine what caused the outage.

KTVU has reached out to PG&E for details but has not yet heard back.