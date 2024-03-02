Big-rig crashes, overturns, leaks fuel and shuts down I-880 lanes in Oakland

The southbound lanes of Interstate 880 in Oakland are shutdown Saturday morning after a big-rig overturned overnight.

The big-rig overturned just before 3 a.m. near the 5th street on-ramp heading towards San Leandro and Hayward. This is just before 16th Avenue and Embarcadero and is affecting traffic in the Jack London Square area.

According California Highway Patrol, the tanker truck crashed into a couple of cars, overturned and ended up leaking fuel onto the freeway.

CHP and Caltrans are working together to respond to this incident.

Tow trucks have since been able to upright the big-rig.

CHP did not have an estimated time to reopen the freeway. The City of Oakland posted to social media to say they expect the freeway to remain closed until at least noon.

This is a developing news story.