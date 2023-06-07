Garbage truck near Sunol flips over, blocks I-680
SUNOL, Calif. - An overturned semi-truck carrying loads of garbage flipped over on its side Wednesday morning near Sunol, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred on I-680 Northbound north of the scales about 9:30 a.m.
Aerial views showed the large truck on its side, debris flowing from inside.
All but one lane was blocked for traffic on the freeway.
Caltrans called a Bobcat to come clean up the mess about 10:30 a.m.
