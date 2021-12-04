Oxford High School shooting suspect’s parents arraigned after capture

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the Michigan teenager accused of a deadly high school rampage, were arraigned Saturday after being captured by Detroit police.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were isolated in separate detention rooms as the hearing was held virtually.

The video shows them in tears throughout the hearing.

The Crumbleys were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the high school shooting Tuesday.

They pleaded not guilty and are being held on $500,000 bond each.

They were reportedly hiding on Friday, and after a large manhunt, the couple was arrested overnight at a commercial building in Detroit.