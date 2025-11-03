Pacifica 16-year-old makes PB&J sandwiches during SNAP crisis

A Pacifica teenager is stepping up to help neighbors struggling with cuts to federal food assistance programs.

Every Saturday in November, 16-year-old Maddy Guzzetta will make 40 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to share with members of her community. The sandwiches will be available at Golden Sol Wellness Bar on Palmetto Avenue.

"Through everything that people have been through, I am very grateful for the life I have," Guzzetta said. "I just want to give back to people — no matter their income or anything like that."

Her mother shared news of the effort on Facebook, inspiring others in the community to pitch in. Some residents have dropped off homemade zucchini bread and cash donations to help buy supplies.

Guzzetta says she hopes her project will encourage more young people to find small ways to support those in need.

