A suspicious package containing a white powdery substance identified as the lethal drug fentanyl was discovered at an election office in Yuba County in Northern California.

State officials said the California Secretary of State Election Security was informed on Tuesday that the suspicious package had been found at the Yuba County Registrar of Voters headquarters.

The sheriff's department confiscated the package and a field test of the powder detected the presence of fentanyl, according to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

"Further analysis will be conducted to eliminate any false positive result," said Weber.

No staff members were harmed during the incident, officials said.

"We are currently working with our local, state and federal partners on this developing incident," Weber said. "This is an ongoing investigation. We will release the details as appropriate."

Weber also thanked sheriff's deputies and the Yuba County Registrar's team for minimizing any potential harm and notified her office.