SWAT team called in after man allegedly threatened to shoot wife

A 60-year-old San Ramon man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife was arrested on Friday after negotiations with a SWAT team.

Brian Richard Smith is accused of threatening his wife with a gun at about 12:20 p.m. in a residence in the 2100 block of Canyon Lakes Drive.

San Ramon Police officers responded to the residence and safely evacuated the victim from the residence. Officers attempted to make phone contact with Smith but were unsuccessful, according to police.

A Central County SWAT team was called in. The team consists of officers from the San Ramon, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, Martinez and BART police departments.

After more failed attempts to make contact by phone, Smith was ordered out of the house by SWAT officers. He surrendered after about 30 minutes, police said.

A search of the residence by San Ramon Police detectives allegedly turned up 11 firearms, including handguns, shotguns and rifles, which were seized.

Smith was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on allegations of making terrorist threats and exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner.

Surrounding streets were closed while SWAT negotiated with Smith. They were reopened at about 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the brief standoff.