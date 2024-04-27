Teen arrested for allegedly selling fake Airpods on social media

Redwood City officers arrested a teenager who allegedly sold fake Apple earphones on social media, police said Thursday.

Police said that in January 2024, a victim purchased a pair of alleged counterfeit Apple AirPods Max from a seller on Facebook Marketplace. The transaction occurred at the Sequoia Station shopping center, with the seller claiming that the earphones were authentic.

According to investigators, the earbuds were nearly identical to real Apple AirPods Max products and were sold in a sealed Apple-branded box. However, they were nonfunctional.

Investigators found multiple other listings for suspected fake Apple headphones on Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp. The items had real serial numbers which could be looked up on Apple's website; however, the serial numbers were allegedly stolen from real devices and any associated warranty was invalid.

Police alleged that undercover officers purchased several pairs of headphones that were found to be counterfeit and originating from Redwood City resident Jose Angel Sanchez, 18.

A search warrant was served at his residence on Wednesday, and over $2,000 worth of counterfeit merchandise was allegedly seized. Sanchez was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail.

Police advised that for online purchases of electronics, the public should buy from certified buyers with authentic products in safe areas.

"Many manufacturers can verify serial numbers at locations where those items are sold. Purchases should be in safe places and, as a general rule, if it appears to be too good to be true, it probably is.