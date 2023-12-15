Pair in stolen truck lead police on chase from American Canyon to Oakland throwing tools out window

Police chased two stolen car suspects from American Canyon to Oakland early Friday morning, which landed two people in custody.

They were identified by police as 28-year-old Josue Valdez Amezcua and 24-year-old Hector Garcia Hernandez, both of Oakland.

The two cities are about 40 minutes from each other; American Canyon is located just south of Sonoma in the North Bay.

American Canyon Police Lt. Nicol Dudley said the ordeal began at 2:30 a.m. when a patrol officer noticed two people "casing" vehicles in the parking lot of Fairfield Inn and Suites.

Police figured out quickly that the pair drove off in a stolen white Chevy truck stolen out of Alameda.

Nicols said that the pair drove off onto Interstate Highway 80, as the two made "desperate attempts to evade law enforcement."

Nicols said the suspects threw numerous construction tools from the windows of the truck in an apparent effort to deter pursuing officers.

The California Highway Patrol joined in the pursuit, and helicopters and drones were deployed above.

Eventually, the two barricaded themselves in the backyard of a home in Oakland, police said, and a major police presence was seen about 7 a.m. at 62nd Avenue and International Boulevard.

When they were caught, Nicols said they were not only found in possession of the stolen truck, but they also were allegedly in possession of a 9mm handgun stolen out of Sacramento.

They were taken back to Napa County, and booked on suspicion of possessing a deadly weapon, stolen vehicle and stolen property, as well as an unlawful possession of a firearm.

