Pair of Oakland residents charged in package theft spree

A pair of Oakland residents were charged Monday with theft, mail theft and possessing stolen property following the discovery Saturday of packages and mail in an SUV they were in, Berkeley police said Thursday.

Ieisha Griffin, 47 and Stephen McCorry, 29, were arrested after officers responded at 8:23 a.m. Saturday to the Panoramic Hill neighborhood of Berkeley.

Officers went to the neighborhood after someone reported a package theft and learned that the Griffin and McCorry allegedly were driving up Panoramic Way, which is on a hill that has no outlet.

Officers caught up with Griffin and McCorry and when the officers got up to the SUV they noticed the back seat was filled with packages.

Police said officers located a dozen apparently stolen packages and 24 pieces of mail, apparently stolen from 17 different residents, all either in Berkeley, Emeryville or Oakland.