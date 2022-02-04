Pair rescued from remote, snowy Sierra County after nearly 2 months

A daring rescue by the CHP in the Sierra this week is being hailed by many folks as a good example of law enforcement at its best.

The storms of December were massive in the Sierras, snowing many people in for days on end,except for two people, who along with their chihuahua, were stranded in a cabin from December 6 until this week.

Despite several attempts to leave, the deep snow, downed trees and branches kept them from leaving. Emergency crews also could not reach them.

The stranded pair finally hiked two miles through heavy snow to get close enough to a cell tower to call 911 to request a rescue.

"When we launched from our airport in Auburn, winds were about 30 to 35 knots gusting and by the time we got up to the location in that remote area, the winds had increased from 50 to 55 knots," said Officer Brandon Hallam, a flight officer and paramedic,

The CHP immediately dispatched a helicopter to remote north Sierra County.

CHP pilot Dan Lewis had the required skills to perform a very technical, high gust landing, in a nearby meadow, covered in three to four feet of snow.

Hallam met the cabin dwellers who were relieved and surprised

"They were very surprised to see a helicopter there. Secondly, I think they were surprised to see one so soon after making the call," said Hallam.

So ended their 57-day ordeal as they were flown to safety.

"The fact that we can go out there and help people, if nothing else, maybe shine a little better light on the whole profession," said Hallam.

These daring public servants sure did themselves proud.