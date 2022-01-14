Pair uses baby strollers to steal makeup from Concord Sephora store, police say

article

Two women were arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of makeup from a store in Concord using baby strollers, police said Thursday.

The theft was reported at the Sephora store in The Veranda shopping center on Diamond Boulevard.

The pair concealed the items in the baby strollers and left without paying, but officers stopped and arrested them and recovered the stolen merchandise, according to police.

The names of the two people arrested were not immediately released.