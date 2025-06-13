Palestinians travelers detained at SFO airport, denied entry despite valid visas

The Brief Supporters of the visitors gathered at the airport's international terminal. A San Francisco supervisor said the detention was an "unprecedented suppression of speech." Supporters protested at the airport for over eight hours, demanding their visas be reinstated.



Two Palestinian travelers were denied entry into the United States despite having valid visitor visas.

Supporters gathered at the San Francisco International Airport on Thursday, protesting the detention of the Palestinians, including San Francisco Supervisor Bilal Mahmood.

The pair arrived on Wednesday after being invited to participate in a Bay Area interfaith speaking series. The visitors were detained for over 18 hours, according to the nonprofit Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

The nonprofit said the travelers were an educator and an artist with a "longstanding relationship" with Piedmont's Kehilla Community Synagogue and Alameda's Buena Vista United Methodist Church.

The organization said they were on a humanitarian mission to thank their supporters at the synagogue and to fundraise for a summer camp in their village, Masafer Yatta.

Community members, faith leaders and activists with Council on American-Islamic Relations protest the Customs and Border Protection's refusal of entry to two Palestinians at the International arrivals terminal of San Francisco International Airport

‘Dangerous precedent’

What they're saying:

"They had valid visas on entry and yet they were revoked on entry," Mahmood said. "According to the public defender's office, when I talked with them earlier [Thursday], and were the first to notify me of this issue as well. They haven't heard of this type of issue happening in over 10 years at SFO."

Mahmood said the detention was an "unprecedented suppression of speech."

"This overreach to deport peace activists sets a dangerous precedent for the direction of our nation. Now more than ever, it is important for us all to speak out against injustice and fight to defend our civil rights," he said.

Supporters protested at the airport for over eight hours, demanding their visas be reinstated.

However, the pair were eventually booked on a 4 p.m. to Doha, Qatar by officials.

It's unclear why the pair was denied entry and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has not commented.

"While we weren’t able to reverse this unjust detention today, we did demonstrate that we will mobilize by the hundreds at a moment’s notice to defend our people," said Mohamed Shehk with the nonprofit. "The genocide against our loved ones in Gaza is still raging on. We must also resist the fascist ICE raids on our immigrant communities and end the attacks on Black and brown people everywhere."

KTVU reached out to Kehilla Community Synagogue and Buena Vista United Methodist Church for comment but did not hear in time for publication.