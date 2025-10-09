Palo Alto business vandalized with antisemitic language, hate crime investigation underway

The Brief Palo Alto police say they're investigating the act of vandalism as a hate crime. The vandalism comes as both Jewish and non-Jewish people say the path to lasting peace is riddled with potential pitfalls. Palo Alto police ask anyone with information or video from overnight Monday into Tuesday morning to give them a call



A hate crime investigation is underway in Palo Alto after a business was vandalized with antisemitic language.

The crime happened as the world marked two years since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Palo Alto police say they're investigating the act of vandalism as a hate crime.

The vandalism occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday at a business along the 900 block of East Charleston Road.

"An unknown suspect had spray-painted derogatory language on a mural that was painted on the side of the business," police said in a statement. "The language was directed towards people of Israeli descent."

The damage to the mural is estimated at $2,000, police said.

The vandalism comes as both Jewish and non-Jewish people say the path to lasting peace is riddled with potential pitfalls.

"We put this sign up two years ago when the attack started, on October 7th," said business owner Jacob Hakmo.

That sign is a symbol calling for the release of all hostages held by Hamas in its war with Israel.

Mural created by Girl Scouts

On Tuesday, someone vandalized the artwork, created by Jewish Girl Scouts, on the side of this moving company's building in Palo Alto.

From Israel by way of a FaceTime call, Hakmo says the act hit a nerve

"We felt it actually hurt us to see it, first thing in the morning," he said. "It's very disappointing to see something like that happen."

The moving business isn't the only Palo Alto shop targeted around the time of the Oct. 7 anniversary.

Owners at the Bay Area Lionsgate say someone threw rocks at their Israel flag, breaking some windows.

"I know that the majority in the area really support Israel and support what's going on. But you always have people that doesn't agree and doesn't like us," said Moshe Roash, owner of Bay Area Lionsgate.

Experts say on the cusp of peace, the forces that have caused derision in the Middle East prompt some people to act out of hate.

"Across the country there continues to be acts of antisemitism that does not seem to be lessening because of the potential peace plan that is going on," said Ken Gray, a retired FBI special agent.

Gray has worked on multiple hate crime cases.

"There are efforts afoot to attack Israeli symbols here in the United States," he said.

Palo Alto police say this crime is being investigated as a hate crime.

The vandalism was quickly cleaned up, and the owner says the would-be message of hate has only hardened his resolve to push for peace.

"Once all of those hostages are back, we're gonna put new signs that will be more peaceful and more united," Hakmo said.

Palo Alto police ask anyone with information or video from overnight Monday into Tuesday morning to give them a call via dispatch at (650) 329-2413.

Anonymous tips can also be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or via submitted text message and voicemail at (650) 383-8984.