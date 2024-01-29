Expand / Collapse search
Palo Alto police investigate hate crime after swastika found on sidewalk

Palo Alto
A swastika symbol that was painted on a sidewalk in Palo Alto was covered up. 

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Police in Palo Alto are investigating a hate crime after a swastika was found spray-painted on a sidewalk over the weekend near a community park.

The vandalism was reported about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, when a caller told police he discovered the swastika near Alexander Peers Park at 1899 Park Blvd.

Police said Monday that the swastika had been spray-painted in white paint, about 15 inches long. Public Works Department crews were called and removed it that evening.

Police haven't received any similar reports of vandalism, and don't know when it occurred. 