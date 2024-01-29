Arrests made after 6 bodies found in California desert

Several arrests have been made in connection with the mysterious deaths of six people whose bodies were found in a remote part of the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County.

More details will be released during a news conference scheduled for 5 p.m.

The arrests come nearly a week after the bodies of the six unidentified victims were discovered off Highway 395 in the small desert community of El Mirage, located about 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles and about 20 miles northwest of Victorville.



The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call that came in around 8:16 p.m. on Jan. 23, requesting a welfare check.



That's where the bodies of the six people were found, along with two vehicles that remain under investigation. It appears there were bullet holes in the window of at least one of the vehicles, a dark blue SUV. Investigators say it appears someone tried to burn the bodies.



It was earlier reported by authorities that five people were found dead at the scene. However, during a press conference, sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said a sixth body was located in the same area the following morning.



Video from the scene showed numerous yellow evidence markers near the dirt crossroads, in scrubby desert land that stretched for miles. Yellow tape blocked access from the nearest paved road.

Rodriguez did confirm the case is being treated as a homicide.