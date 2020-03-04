Palo Alto police looking for suspect robbed CVS pharmacy of prescription drugs

Authorities are searching for a strong-arm robbery suspect who targeted a CVS pharmacy in Palo Alto over the weekend and demanded prescription drugs.

Officers received a report on Sunday at approximately 12:30 p.m. of a robbery in progress at 2701 Middlefield Road, the Palo Alto Police Department said.

According to the preliminary investigation, a man entered the CVS store and passed a note to an employee at the pharmacy department demanding prescription drugs.

The suspect indicated that he had a gun, police said.

The employee loaded an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs and the suspect's back. Authorities said the suspect grabbed the backpack and walked out of the store.

No one was injured during the robbery,

Officers arrived at the CVS store but were unable to locate the suspect.

The employee described the suspect as a white man between 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.

He was wearing a black and purple Colorado Rockies baseball hat, dark sunglasses, a black sweater or jacket over a blue shirt and carried a grey backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.