Palo Alto police say grab-and-run shoplifters hit Louis Vuitton for $100K in handbags

article

Eleven people are being sought for shoplifting from a luxury store in Palo Alto, making off with $100K in handbags, police said.

Palo Alto police said the group stormed a Louis Vuitton store at the Stanford Shopping Center on Monday, grabbing 36 handbags.

The suspects fled the store, ran through the mall, and escaped in five getaway cars before police could arrive. The total value of the stolen handbags was more than $100,000, police said.

Witnesses described the suspects as Black men and women, possibly in their late teens or early twenties. The suspects were wearing face coverings. Witnesses reported the suspects left in a gray Lexus sedan, a gray Infinity sport utility vehicle, a white Audi sedan, a black four-door Hyundai sedan, and a red two-door Honda sedan

A witness was able to photograph one of the suspects as she fled through the mall carrying stolen handbags.

Advertisement

Authorities said the group was well-coordinated and may be connected to a string of burglary shoplifts in other cities. One similar case happened in Palo Alto at Neiman Marcus on May 19, though the vehicles used in the incident were different.