Palo Alto police searching for attempted homicide suspect

Palo Alto police are looking to identify an attempted homicide suspect who allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle Wednesday morning.

Police say that a male victim in his twenties was stopped in the left turn lane headed east on Embarcadero Road near East Bayshore Road. That's when the suspect, traveling southbound on East Bayshore, turned right on Embarcadero Road and opened fire on the victim. The dispatch call of the shooting came in around 8:55 a.m.

According to their preliminary investigation, police say the suspect fired multiple shots, hitting the victim's vehicle before fleeing the scene on northbound U.S. Highway 101.

Police say the victim was not injured and there are no other reports of injuries. It is not known if the shooting was targeted or random.

The victim described the suspect as a Pacific Islander male in his twenties with dreadlocks and a facemask. A passenger in the suspect vehicle was described as a female Pacific Islander in her twenties.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a newer model, red Chevrolet SUV with rear tinted windows. The vehicle did not have a front license plate and had a temporary paper rear license plate

Surveillance video captured an image of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto P.D.'s 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.