Palo Alto police seek man who exposed himself to 12-year-old girl Sunday

Palo Alto police are seeking a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl riding her bicycle on Sunday afternoon.

The call about the indecent exposure came in at 4:34 p.m. and occurred sometime between 3 and 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Driftwood Drive, where a car pulled up alongside the young girl and the driver asked for directions, according to police.

When the girl looked inside the vehicle, she saw a man with his genitals exposed and touching himself. He then opened the driver's side door as if to get out, and the girl then rode her bike away from him. He allegedly drove after her briefly but then left the area at the same time the girl noticed a family walking nearby, police said.

The girl then went home and told a parent, who called police. A sketch artist met with the girl and produced a sketch that police have released of the suspect.

He is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s who was either bald or had extremely close-cropped hair, and wore a light-colored denim jacket, dark denim pants and large silver sunglasses. He was driving a newer silver Toyota sedan, possibly a Camry, with a license plate that contained the letter H.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413.

