Palo Alto police seek trio of burglary suspects who stole $83K from Bloomingdale's

Police in Palo Alto are searching for three burglary suspects seen on surveillence footage smashing display cases and stealing more than $83,000 from Bloomingdale's at the Stanford Shopping Center.

The burglary occurred around 2:12 a.m. on Tuesday when one of the three suspects used rocks to smash a glass entrance door to the store.

At least two suspects then went into the store, located at 180 El Camino Real in Palo Alto, and continued using rocks to smash an unknown number of display cases.

The suspects stole watches and jewelry from the department store before fleeing to a getaway vehicle parked outside the store.

The getaway vehicle is described as a 1990s white 4-door BMW 3-series. The suspects were seen by security personnel speeding away, north on El Camino Real with the headlights turned off.

Detectives are investigating, and looking into the possibility of whether the commercial burglary is connected to similar burglaries in surrounding cities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.