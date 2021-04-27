Pam Cook's 'perfect' blueberry smoothie recipe

article

Looking for a completely delicious, cool and creamy blueberry smoothie? KTVU's Pam Cook shares what she calls "PC's Perfect Smoothie" recipe with you!

Ingredients

One banana (I like to peel and freeze them ahead of time)

4 or 5 fresh or frozen strawberries

2 Tablespoons blueberries

2 Slices fresh mango or 2 tablespoons frozen

2 Tablespoons vanilla yogurt

A handful of spinach (don’t let your picky eaters see you do this)

Directions

I like to add 1 teaspoon ground flaxseed but, a warning; it does make it a little grainy so skip that if you prefer. About one cup of coconut water is a great source of potassium. Add a bit more coconut water if needed to blend. *My new favorite blender is the Ninja Professional Plus.

This will make two smoothies

Enjoy!

NOTE: Whenever I have fruit that’s about to go bad, I put it in a big freezer bag and just keep adding to it. Then it’s ready to go for smoothies!