Parent involved in Dublin High locker room beatdown on student

A parent and four teenagers, ages 16 to 19, were involved in an attack on a Dublin High School student, police said.

The incident occurred in the boys' locker room last week, according to school officials.

Investigators said the student "was confronted by a Dulbin High School parent. The victim retreated into the boys' locker room, followed by four unknown subjects and the Dublin High School parent. The four unknown subjects who were wearing hoodies, reportedly assaulted the victim."

Following the assault, Dublin High School boosted security on Tuesday and notified families of the attack and ongoing investigation through a letter.

"I wasn't really much aware of it until I got home when I found out through the email," said student Khloe Heusler.

Superintendent Chris Funk said that the group used their fists to beat the 15-year-old student, who is a member of the football team. When the coach and other players heard the commotion they rushed into the locker room to help. The attackers ran off.

"From the time people entered the locker room, assaulted the student, and left, we're talking a minute or two," Funk said. "Football players, the head football coach, did intervene and provided immediate aid to help the student."

Dublin police said the victim was treated at a hospital for injuries to his face and head, and then released. Police said they do not believe this was a random attack.

The assault was recorded on camera, according to the superintendent.

"We know that none of them were students at Dublin High," Funk said. "We were able to use our surveillance cameras to work with Dublin PD to help identify who they were."

The principal said the school plans to have an adult present in the locker rooms, and doors leading to the parking will be locked to limit access to the building after school.

Some parents say they would like to see more fencing and other measures.

"Perhaps more vigilance and more cameras and stuff would help and at least someone should know exactly what happened," said parent Jitender Kumar.

Dublin Police Services has urged anyone with information about the incident to call (925) 833-6670.