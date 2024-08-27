Attack on Dublin High School student in locker room: report
DUBLIN, Calif. - Police in Dublin are investigating two controversial incidents at Dublin High School, including an attack on a student.
The Bay Area News Group reports that the principal announced that five adults went into the boys locker room and attacked a teen last week.
A football coach and some players were there, and they stopped the attack.
Now, the police are now trying to identify the attackers.
Dublin High was also briefly locked down a week ago, due to a phony report that there was a fight on campus involving a deadly weapon.