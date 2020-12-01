Parents continue to adapt to beat back stress from pandemic

Eight months into the pandemic, some parents are finding new ways to adapt to the unpredictable future while juggling new responsibilities.

Tiffany Lawless-Elsalaam, 45, of Union City, sums up parenting during the pandemic with one word: juggling.

"Now it's a constant all-day job,” said Lawless-Elsalaam. “Even when I get home, it never ends.”

While trips to Disneyland and school drop-offs have stopped, Lawless-Elsalaam and her husband continue working full-time outside the home.

But their 10-year-old daughter attends school, music class and even Girl Scout meetings online.

"Our challenge is making sure she is able to succeed and excel, as well as not falling and dropping any ball at work. So that's been challenging," said Lawless-Elsalaam.

Research from the American Psychological Association showed parents with children under the age of 18 were noticeably more stressed than non-parents early in the pandemic. A University of Oregon survey found parents of young children are particularly stressed.

"The biggest thing I'm seeing is anxiety, stress and depression," said Heidi Emberling, the director of Parents Place.

Emberling coaches up to 500 families per year at the Palo Alto social services agency, which is part of The Center for Children and Youth, a division of Jewish Family and Children's Services.

"I think the biggest stressor is, 'When will this pandemic end?' " said Emberling.

From job loss to illness, parents are juggling a lot as the pandemic and all of its restrictions drag on month after month.

Emberling says she's seeing more behavioral challenges with younger children, depression and anxiety in teenagers, and sleeplessness for both children and parents.

"I think trying to manage the demands of work with everyday parenting responsibilities and then adding your child's learning on top of that...it's a level of stress that I haven't seen before," said Emberling.

To help cope, she advises families to get regular exercise and time outside, plus find ways to connect with family and friends.

She also suggests parents focus on short-term goals, try not to be hard on themselves, and ask for help.

As for Lawless-Elsalaam and her family, they are adapting to life in the pandemic.

"You know I do have my days of being anxious and feeling worn out,” said Lawless-Elsalaam, “but I think we've gotten to the point of being able to cope through this.”

