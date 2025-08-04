Parents of Napa toddler charged in fentanyl poisoning death

article

The Brief Belen Shroyer-Stephenson and Timothy Schultz have been charged in the death of their 3-year-old son, Zayden Schultz. Zayden died in August of last year from fentanyl poisoning, His mother is being held without bail. His father's bail was set at $1 million.



The parents of a 3-year-old Napa boy who died from fentanyl poisoning last year have been arrested and charged in connection with his death, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

911 call came in about an unresponsive child

What we know:

Belen Shroyer-Stephenson and Timothy Schultz were taken into custody Friday following a yearlong investigation into the death of their son, Zayden Schultz.

On Aug. 15, 2024, sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 1600 block of Mary C. Drive after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive child, authorities said.

Zayden was transported to Queen of the Valley Hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy by the Napa County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be acute fentanyl intoxication.

Shroyer-Stephenson has been charged with murder, while Schultz faces a charge of child endangerment resulting in death.

Shroyer-Stephenson is being held without bail. Schultz’s bail was set at $1 million.