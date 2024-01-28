Parents of 49ers kicker Jake Moody face dilemma as lifelong Lions fans: ‘It’s tough’

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to face the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

For Detroit, the team hopes to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. Though, the Niners have made it to the Super Bowl seven times and have secured five Lombardi trophies.

The dream of playing in the Super Bowl has become a reality for long-suffering fans of the Lions, but for one family, it comes with a twist.

49ers kicker Jake Moody is from Northville, MI, a town roughly 30 miles outside of Detroit. Moody was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the 49ers after five years with the Michigan Wolverines.

His parents, Chad and Lisa, are both fans of the Lions and have a difficult call in front of them, though both have already made their decision.

"It’s tough, but we’re going to root for the 49ers," Chad told Detroit Local 4 News. "Our son’s on the team, so of course, we’re going to root for our son’s team."

"The second a team plays against my son, I’m going to root for my son, of course. I had to do the same thing with Michigan vs. Michigan State, and I did OK with that," said Lisa.

Chad Moody, who says he’s been a Lions’ fan "basically since birth," told Detroit Local 4 News that his parents used to take him to training camp in the 1970s.

Related article

While he’ll be rooting for the 49ers on Sunday, if Detroit manages to beat San Francisco, the Detroit gear will be making an immediate comeback.

"However, if the 49ers do happen to lose, I’ll be breaking out my Lions gear and cheering for them in the Superbowl, of course," Chad said.

Jake Moody has connected on 21 of 25 field goal attempts this season, with a long of 57 yards.

For Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, the trip to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara is a visit back home. Goff grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and attended Cal Berkeley.

"It’ll be fun to be able to play a big game there, but I’ve played there quite a few times, and we’ll have some friends and family there," Goff said with a shrug. "It’ll be cool."

The Lions and 49ers kick off at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday.