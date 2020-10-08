Parents of former UC Berkeley student missing from San Francisco make plea to find her

The parents of a missing 19-year-old woman, last seen more than a week ago, have released a video asking for information on her whereabouts.

Sydney West, a former UC Berkeley student, went missing the morning of Sept. 30. She was last known to be near San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.

“We are asking anyone who has any information about our daughter Sydney to please contact the investigators. We are anxious to have our daughter found safe and brought home. This is every parents’ worst nightmare,” they said in a video released on Thursday.

Sydney West, former UC Berkeley student.

Syd, as she liked to be called, was last wearing dark leggings, a teal sweatshirt, slip-on Vans, and had her hair in a bun. She is 5'10", weighs 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and light brown hair. She may have been carrying a black backpack.

Sydney lives with friends in San Francisco. Her parents said she has a way with children and that her 10-year-old sister adores her. Her father described Sydney as artistic and athletic.

A family spokesperson said San Francisco police transferred her case to the Missing Persons Section of the Special Victim’s Unit. In addition, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina is asking anyone in North Carolina who may have had recent contact with Syd to contact their investigators at (919) 245-2909.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the San Francisco tip line: (415) 575-4444.