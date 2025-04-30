'This does not seem like a last resort:' Parents on possible 1-day OUSD teacher strike

The Brief A one-day teachers' strike in Oakland is scheduled for Thursday, and if it occurs, it will be the fourth strike in six years. Both the OEA and the school district said they're working to avert a strike. But neither side has released any details publicly. One parent said he supports the teachers but that this strike doesn't seem like ‘a last resort.’



A one-day teachers' strike in Oakland is scheduled for Thursday, and if it occurs, it will be the fourth strike in six years.

On Tuesday night, the Oakland School Board held a special meeting to discuss matters, including this possible strike.

The OEA, short for Oakland Education Association, is the teachers' union.

It said its members voted to authorize the strike.

Both the OEA and the school district said they're working to avert a strike. But neither side has released any details publicly.

At the school board meeting, middle school teacher Jazmin Richardson told KTVU she voted for the strike authorization because she believes in the OEA's leadership.

"A strike means we go without a day's pay, so we want stability for our schools. In order to do that, we need the district to show up too," said Richardson.

Richardson said the union wants information about the district's budget to make sure critical programs and services won't be cut.

OEA said in a social media post that it wants the district to "provide critical financial information needed for educators to fully understand how proposals would affect our schools and the community we serve."

OUSD board member Mike Hutchinson said all that information is already out there.

"All of our budget and financial information is public information," he said. "OEA has filed 30 requests for information over the last few months and all of those, but two have been filled. The two most recent ones are still in the process."

Parents and students were not thrilled about the work stoppage.

"We support the teachers, and we support the union, but we only like them to strike as a last resort," said parent David Reiman, who has two daughters who are students in the district. "This does not seem like a last resort."

Mahedot Brhanu, a high school student, said even a one-day strike will affect him."I'm missing school time."

"AP tests are coming up soon," he said."The end of the school year is on the way. I'm going to miss class for finals and stuff, so it's disappointing to be missing school time, especially with my hard classes."

The district said in a written statement that schools will remain open on Thursday, and staff will be on site to support all students who come to campus.

It also said that the strike "adds instability for students who are already navigating so much."

"Our priority remains protecting every student’s right to an uninterrupted education," the district wrote.

Richardson said OUSD and the teachers' union are planning to meet Wednesday to negotiate to try to avert a strike.

KTVU has reached out to both sides to confirm this information.

But neither has responded.

Oakland Unified faces a $70-million budget deficit after this school year.

KTVU's James Torrez contributed to this report.



