Park officials restrict access to Yosemite's glowing 'firefall'

Finding a good spot to snap a photo of Yosemite's epic Horsetail "firefall" is going to be a bit more difficult this year.

The natural wonder usually starts around Valentine's Day and draws thousands of people to the Valley Floor.

When the weather conditions are just right, the waterfall appears to turn into a line of fire, cascading 2,000 feet down El Capitan.

Yosemite National Park is restricting access to some favorite viewing areas due to excessive crowds.

The El Capitan picnic area on Northside Drive is now the only valley spot where photographers can set up their gear and wait for the perfect shot.