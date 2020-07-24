Parole board recommends freeing Charles Manson follower

A Southern California parole board has recommended that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be released from prison after serving 50 years.

This is the fourth time that the parole board has said Van Houten should be freed.

Once again, her fate is in the hands of California's governor.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has blocked her release once before and former Gov. Jerry Brown twice rejected the recommendation.

They said that her deadly crimes with the so-called Manson family in 1969 still make her a threat to society.

Van Houten has admitted to joining other members of the Manson followers in killing Los Angeles grocer Leno La Bianca and his wife, Rosemary. She was not present for the murder of actress Sharon Tate and four others.