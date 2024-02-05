Passenger dies after BMW driver hits pole, flees scene: San Jose police

A female passenger died after the male driver of a 2006 white BMW sedan struck a light pole and a tree before fleeing the scene, San Jose police said.

Sgt. Jorge Garibay said the death was reported Saturday about 5:40 p.m. at Piedmont and Sierra roads.

Police said the man was driving north when he hit a curb, hitting a light pole and a tree.

He then ran away, police said.

The woman in the front seat was taken to the hospital, where she died.

She is the city's 7th traffic fatality of 2024.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation.



Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Leslie #4264 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4264@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

