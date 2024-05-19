Paul Pelosi attacker to be resentenced after 'error'

The federal judge who sentenced the man convicted of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband says she's reopening the sentencing portion of the case.

Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley says she made an error by not giving David DePape a chance to speak in court. On Friday, DePape was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the break-in and attack at the Pelosi home nearly two years ago.

The sentencing re-do is scheduled for May 28.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi were not in court during the initial sentencing, but their daughter Christine was, who read a statement on behalf of the family.

"Ever since the defendant violently broke into my home and woke me up yelling, 'Where’s Nancy?' at 2:00 a.m. on October 28, 2022, my life has been irrevocably changed," Paul Pelosi's statement read.

DePape was originally sentenced to 30 years in federal court.

