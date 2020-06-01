Peaceful 'kneel-in' in San Francisco aims to bring changes to policing, end racism

Community and religious leaders are hosting a peaceful "kneel-in" on Monday in the hopes of making "fundamental changes in policing people of color, and the removal of racist officers from the police department."

The action is being organized by actor and activist Jamie Foxx, Mayor London Breed, San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton, leaders from traditional black churches, rabbis from Temple Emanu-el, and the NAACP.

In a provocative piece in the San Francisco Chronicle titled "Colin Kaepernick and George Floyd: Two knees, two reactions, one issue," sports columnist Ann Killion wondered aloud: Maybe if we had listened to Colin Kaepernick four years ago, we wouldn’t be here.

Maybe if we had embraced Kaepernick’s peaceful protest, had taken it seriously, had paid attention to the issue he was trying to address, we could be working toward change instead of witnessing the chaos, anger and violence in our streets.

Because this was exactly what Kaepernick was protesting. Not the anthem. Not the flag. Not the military. But unchecked police brutality against people of color in our country.

In 2016, then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting police brutality, social injustice and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem, and the demonstration spread to other players and teams.

Police officers around the country, including in Santa Cruz and New York, have also started to kneel with the community. Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills said what happened to George Floyd disgusted him "to the core."

And around the world, citizens from Washington, D.C. to France knelt with signs that said "I can't breathe" and "No justice, no peace."

The images are striking because on the one hand, they conjure up Kaepernick's peaceful protest and on the other, they conjure up Officer Dereck Chauvin, who killed Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis, by placing his knee on his neck.

