Pedestrian advocacy group says SF is on track for more pedestrian deaths than last year

The pedestrian advocacy group Walk SF warns San Francisco is on track to have more pedestrian deaths this year than last year. The warning comes just days after a woman was killed while crossing the street near the Glen Park BART station.

The intersection of Diamond and Bosworth is where the deadly crash occurred, around 3pm on Thursday, Aug. 15. It is a busy area with cars, buses, bikes, and pedestrians converging. The Glen Park BART station is on one corner, while schools, bus stops, freeway exits, and on-ramps are near the others.

"It's really busy, and people drive really fast," said Thalbir Oli, owner of the Glen Park Market on the corner where the crash happened.

Surveillance video obtained by KTVU shows the 61-year-old woman crossing the street when a truck, turning right, hit her. The victim's face has been blurred out, and the video was frozen to avoid showing the worst of the tragedy.

"Everyone should be safe crossing the street, and that is not the case in our city," said Marta Lindsay of Walk SF.

Members of the advocacy group left flowers and a sign at the site of the crash, noting that this is the 15th pedestrian death on San Francisco city streets this year. There were 17 pedestrian deaths in total last year.

People who live and work in the neighborhood said changes are needed at the intersection.

"I'm hearing that from a lot of neighbors—people would like a "no-turn-on-red" policy at all the stoplights of this intersection," said Hilary Schiraldi, president of the Glen Park Association. "It's really scary. My kid goes to school right here, and I'm afraid to let her walk alone."

Chris Rodehau said he has had some close calls crossing the intersection in the past.

"The [drivers] are barreling right through because they're going up the hill and trying to pick up speed," he told KTVU.

Speed is a significant factor in most pedestrian deaths citywide. Back in March, a young family of four was killed while waiting for the bus at the West Portal station when a speeding driver lost control of her Mercedes SUV and jumped the curb. The four were waiting at bus stop when they were struck.

Lindsay explained the dangers of speeding.

"At 25 miles per hour, if you're hit by a car, there's a good chance you will be okay. But if the speed goes up to 40 miles an hour, the odds flip, and you are unlikely to survive."

In response to these tragedies, the city, state legislatures and the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency approved the use of speed cameras. The first 33 cameras will be installed at busy and dangerous intersections this fall, and will go "live" and begin issuing $50 tickets, starting in early 2025.

Tickets will be automatically issued for drivers going more than 10 miles faster than the posted speed limit. The intersection of Bosworth and Diamond is not on the list of intersections where the first cameras will be installed, but Lindsay is optimistic it could be added later.

"We have to prioritize safety over traffic every time," said Lindsay. "San Franciscans need to be willing to make that trade-off. If we don't see more drivers slow down, there are going to be more tragedies."