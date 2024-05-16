Pedestrian dies in San Leandro auto crash; CHP searching for driver

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in San Leandro on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police were called to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a person down in the roadway on Lewelling Boulevard, just west of Embers Way. Emergency personnel arrived and found a man in the road; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash did not stay at the scene. Officers are investigating this crash, and currently looking for all evidence to find the suspect and/or their vehicle. Anyone who may have been nearby at the time of the crash or who may have witnessed something is asked to call the CHP Hayward office at 510-489-1500.